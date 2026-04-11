According to a CNN report citing three sources familiar with U.S. intelligence assessments, China is expected to send arms shipments to Iran in the coming weeks.

The report states that the shipments would primarily include advanced air-defense systems, such as shoulder-fired missiles, which could strengthen Iran’s ability to counter potential airstrikes by Israeli and U.S. forces if hostilities resume. The sources added that China may attempt to obscure the shipments’ final destination by routing them through a third country.

U.S. intelligence officials also believe Iran is using the current ceasefire period to rebuild and expand its military capabilities, including the production of ballistic missiles, with support from allied countries. Separate recent reports have indicated that Russia has been supplying Iran with advanced drones. China recently participated in talks between the United States and Iran held in Pakistan and is expected to play a role in ongoing mediation efforts.

In response, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington denied the allegations, stating that China has not supplied weapons to either side in the conflict. The spokesperson dismissed the report as inaccurate and urged the United States to refrain from what it described as unfounded accusations, calling instead for efforts to reduce tensions.