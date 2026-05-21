The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoram Halevi, on Thursday sent an official letter to the leadership of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), demanding the immediate cessation of any transfer of fuel, aid, or other support to the Turkish organization IHH, which has been designated in Israel as a terrorist organization and promoted the recent flotillas to the Gaza Strip.

The letter was sent following information received by COGAT indicating that the UN agency transferred fuel within the Gaza Strip to the IHH organization.

In his letter, Major General Halevi emphasized that IHH has been designated in Israel as a terrorist organization since May 2008 and that its activities are prohibited by law. It was further emphasized that providing support or assistance to the activities of a terrorist organization constitutes a serious offense that may carry significant consequences.

Major General Halevi clarified that the State of Israel views with utmost severity any attempt to exploit the humanitarian aid mechanism for the benefit of terrorist organizations, directly or indirectly, and will not permit the transfer of resources to entities linked to Hamas under humanitarian cover. It was further emphasized that the humanitarian aid mechanism into the Gaza Strip is intended solely to provide assistance to the civilian population, and that any deviation from the procedures or cooperation with terrorist entities will be addressed with severity.