Israel Police arrested a resident of Tiberias in his 50s after he recently posted threatening and inciteful content on social media against the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major General Ghassan Alian.

In one of his posts, the suspect wrote: "Pray for the death of Ghassan Alian. A bloodthirsty, despicable, impure, lowly, filthy, loathsome thief, the modern-day heir to Hitler, working to destroy the Jewish people in the Land of Israel. Cursed be Ghassan Alian."

In another post, he wrote: "If the Air Force does not bomb the arch-terrorist Ghassan Alian's house in Shfaram today, his planes will be grounded in their bases by Alian's terrorists tomorrow."

In other posts, he referred to Alian as "a Hamas agent in IDF uniform," spreading messages that, according to security sources, could pose a real threat to Alian's life.

Defense Minister Israel Katz responded to the incident, writing, "I strongly condemn the serious threats made against Major General Ghassan Alian and the incitement and slander spread against him."

He added, "Violence and threats against IDF officers and security personnel are criminal acts and a red line that must not be crossed under any circumstances, especially in times when our soldiers and commanders carry the security of Israel on their shoulders."

He concluded: "I support Ghassan and emphasize that we will not tolerate any attempt to harm or threaten those who dedicate their lives to the security of the State of Israel. I commend the Israel Police officers who arrested the suspect and expect the law enforcement authorities to prosecute him."