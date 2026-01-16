During a targeted nighttime enforcement operation completed this week, led by the “David" Unit operating under the Civil Administration's head of the Environmental Protection Unit, several attempts were thwarted to smuggle more than 100 tons of waste on five trucks through crossings in Judea and Samaria. The waste was primarily intended for illegal burning in Palestinian Authority areas.

At the conclusion of the nighttime operation, the trucks and their contents were seized and transferred to the Mezmoria Crossing in the Gush Etzion area for further handling by the security authorities. The contents included, among other items, scrap metal, electronic waste, construction materials, and excess soil, primarily intended for illegal burning in Palestinian Authority areas. Following the incident, the truck owners will be summoned for further questioning by the security authorities.

The enforcement activity is one of a series of actions led by the integrated task force of the Civil Administration, which coordinates the activities of the IDF, Fire and Rescue Services, and the Judea and Samaria District Police in the effort to eradicate the phenomenon of illegal waste fires in Judea and Samaria.

Head of the Environmental Protection Unit, Lev Sternin, stated: “The phenomenon of waste smuggling into Palestinian Authority areas for the purpose of illegal burning constitutes a severe environmental hazard that harms the health of residents in the area. This targeted enforcement activity is part of the ongoing effort led by the Civil Administration, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environmental Protection and all security authorities, against any attempt to smuggle waste and carry out illegal burning. The effort includes thwarting attempts, seizures, and the full pursuit of legal proceedings against those involved, with the aim of reducing the phenomenon and removing environmental hazards, for the sake of environmental quality and the well-being of residents in the area.