The weather in the coming days will be changeable, with rain in the north and a drop in temperatures at the beginning of the week, followed by significant warming and even hotter and drier conditions than usual.

Forecaster Lior Sudri notes that today (Friday) is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy in northern Israel, where intermittent rain will fall and strong winds will blow. Fog is expected in the mountains. In central Israel, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear, with a chance of light drizzle, while the south will see fair weather.

In the Mediterranean Sea coastline, southwesterly to westerly winds will blow at 20-40 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h.

On Saturday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will continue, with isolated rain in the north. In the center, brief light rain is possible, while the south will remain clear. Temperatures will be below the seasonal average.

On Sunday, it will remain partly cloudy and cooler than usual, with isolated rain in the north during the morning hours and possibly in the center as well.

On Monday, a change will occur, with fair weather and a rise in temperatures to near seasonal averages.

On Tuesday, a further noticeable warming is expected, along with a drop in humidity. The weather will be hotter and drier than usual for the season, and strong easterly winds will begin blowing in northern Israel.