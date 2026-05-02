Israel's current heatwave is set to end with a sharp shift in weather.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, but the turnaround will begin on Sunday.

On Sunday morning temperatures will rise, peaking during the course of the day, with strong westerly winds developing during the afternoon. Towards evening, there is a chance of rain in northern and central areas.

On Monday, a significant drop in temperatures is expected. Rain will begin in the morning, focused mostly in northern Israel and along the northern coastline, with the main focus in the Golan Heights. Snow is possible on Mount Hermon.

Lag Ba'omer eve, Monday evening, is expected to be particularly cold, although rain is not expected in most areas from midday onward.

Temperatures will remain below seasonal averages on Tuesday as well, before gradually rising to seasonal average by Thursday.