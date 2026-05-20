A new poll conducted by the Kantar Institute for Kan News shows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc gaining strength, while the opposition bloc weakens and moves further away from securing a 61-seat majority without the Arab parties.

According to the survey, if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 27 seats, while Naftali Bennett’s “Together" party would receive 23 seats.

The party “Yashar!" would receive 16 seats, The Democrats 10, Otzma Yehudit 9, Shas 9, Yisrael Beiteinu 8, United Torah Judaism 8, Hadash-Ta'al 5, and Ra'am 5.

The coalition bloc would reach 53 seats, Netanyahu’s opponents would hold 57, and the Arab parties would stand in the middle with 10 seats.

In the battle over the electoral threshold, Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party rises to 3.1% and moves closer to crossing the electoral threshold again, while Balad strengthens to 2.5%. Meanwhile, Blue and White falls to just 1.1%.

When respondents were asked who is more suited to serve as prime minister between Netanyahu and Bennett, Netanyahu led with 42% support compared to 32% for Bennett, while 26% answered that neither was suitable.

Netanyahu also led against Gadi Eisenkot, though by a smaller margin: 42% supported Netanyahu compared to 35% for Eisenkot, while 23% said neither was fit to serve as prime minister.

A separate poll conducted by the Midgam Institute for Channel 12 News showed the Religious Zionist Party crossing the electoral threshold for the first time in a long period, securing four seats.

According to that poll, if elections were held today, Likud would receive 25 seats and the “Together" party 23.

“Yashar!" would win 16 seats, The Democrats 10, Shas 9, United Torah Judaism 8, Yisrael Beiteinu 8, Otzma Yehudit 7, Hadash-Ta’al 5, Ra’am 5, and the Religious Zionist Party 4.

The Reservists Party (2.4%), Blue and White (1.4%), and Balad (1.4%) would fail to cross the electoral threshold.

In this poll as well, the coalition bloc reaches 53 seats, while Netanyahu’s opponents without the Arab parties hold 57 seats.