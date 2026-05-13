A Channel 13 News poll published this evening (Wednesday) indicates that despite the consolidation of the center-left bloc, the opposition remains far from being able to form a government - and would need to rely on all Arab parties in order to do so.

According to the poll, the “Together" party led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid becomes the largest party with 26 seats, while Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud receives 25 seats.

The party “Yashar!" led by Gadi Eisenkot receives 12 seats, followed by Otzma Yehudit with 10, Shas with 10, The Democrats with 9, United Torah Judaism with 7, Yisrael Beytenu with 7, Hadash-Ta'al with 5, Ra'am with 5, and Religious Zionist Party with 4.

Below the electoral threshold are Blue and White, the Reservists Party, and Balad.

The bloc breakdown shows the coalition bloc with 56 seats, the opposition bloc with 54 seats, and the Arab parties holding 10 seats.