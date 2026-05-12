A new study by Tel Aviv University in cooperation with the Kadar Foundation finds that 75.8% of Arab citizens in Israel support allowing 12th-grade graduates to volunteer for non-military civilian service on behalf of the state, with 46.9% expressing strong support and 23.2% opposing the idea.

The telephone survey, conducted in Arabic among 500 Arab Israeli respondents, also shows mixed indicators regarding identity, security, and relations with the Jewish majority.

According to the findings, 53.3% of respondents report a strong sense of belonging to the country, while 44.5% describe their sense of belonging as weak. The report notes variations across religious and demographic groups, with Druze respondents reporting significantly higher belonging (81.7%) compared to Muslims (50.5%) and Christians (53.3%).

On personal security, 76.9% of participants said they feel insecure, citing rising violence in Arab communities and fears of regional escalation. The study notes that 100 people have been killed in Arab society since the beginning of 2026.

Regarding Arab-Jewish relations, 59.4% describe them as not good, with more critical views among higher education groups. Despite this, 63.7% say they support the idea of an Arab-Jewish political partnership, compared to 35.6% who oppose it.

Economically, 68.3% describe their situation as good overall, down from 73.4% in a previous survey conducted in November 2025.

On regional issues, 69.5% support a normalization agreement with Lebanon and 67.4% with Saudi Arabia, while 64.4% say resolving the Palestinian issue should be a condition for such agreements.

Regarding solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, 46.4% support a two-state solution based on 1967 lines, 18.7% support a one-state framework, and 21.4% believe no solution exists.

In terms of identity, 33.3% identify primarily as Arab, 27.7% as Israeli citizens, and 13.5% as Palestinian.