Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheál Martin on Tuesday condemned Israel for intercepting the latest Gaza-bound flotilla , insisting that civilians possess a right to participate in such missions to highlight what he termed a "shocking" humanitarian situation.

“In the first instance, what happened is absolutely unacceptable and is wrong," Martin declared, as quoted by the BBC, adding that Ireland intends to elevate the dispute to the “European Union level."

Deputy Prime Minister (Tánaiste) Simon Harris went even further, directly accusing the Jewish State of violating maritime statutes.

“My heart goes out to President Connolly and her family, and indeed all of the families of those detained," Harris stated. “What Israel has done is, in my view, illegal."

Harris claimed the detentions constituted a breach of international law, complaining that despite continuous criticism from Irish officials, “unfortunately Israel seems to ignore the condemnation of the international world." He concluded, “That’s why I think it’s important that we look at the actions that can be taken."

The latest flotilla, comprising 57 vessels, set sail from Marmaris, Turkey, carrying hundreds of anti-Israel activists who planned to breach the Israeli naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.

One of the activists arrested aboard the flotilla was the sister of Ireland’s President Catherine Connolly, who on Monday said she was “very proud" of her sister.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday evening that the Navy had concluded its interception of the latest Gaza-bound flotilla and that all activists aboard have been apprehended and making their way to Israel.

“Another PR flotilla has come to an end. All 430 activists have been transferred to Israeli vessels and are making their way to Israel, where they will be able to meet with their consular representatives," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

“This flotilla has once again proved to be nothing more than a PR stunt at the service of Hamas," it added.

“Israel will continue to act in full accordance with international law and will not permit any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza," the statement stressed.