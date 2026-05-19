Soldiers from Shayetet 13 continued today (Tuesday) their takeover of the Turkish flotilla of Hamas supporters who were trying to reach Gaza.

In a recording published by Kan News, the fleet crews can be heard approaching the boat, giving instructions to each other, and finally calming the pro-Palestinian activists who were putting on life jackets.

"You are safe and protected," one of the fighters tells the flotilla participants. "We have done this 100 times already." At the same time, the activists were instructed to move to the front of the boat and cooperate.

Yesterday, the fleet fighters took over about 40 boats, which had over 400 flotilla participants on board.

The security establishment estimates that only a few boats remain and that the takeover of the entire flotilla will be completed in the coming hours.