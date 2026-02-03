An unusual incident occurred last night (Tuesday) when an Israeli suspect, a member of the Gerrer Hasidic community, who was on his way to be extradited to Israel, managed to escape during a layover in Europe.

The suspect, who was supposed to be interrogated on suspicion of serious fraud offenses, faked a cardiac event during the flight and disembarked during an emergency landing in Dublin-where he disappeared.

Israeli police forces, who at the time were stationed at Ben Gurion Airport waiting for his arrival, had to return empty-handed. The suspect has a known criminal record and has previously served a long prison sentence.

The current incident began after the suspect was arrested at the Canada-US border while attempting to enter the US via the Niagara Falls crossing. He was found hiding in a car trunk, behind a pile of luggage, using a false identity.

A New York court recently ordered his deportation to Israel, where he is wanted for questioning in a fraud case, in which he is suspected of taking control of real estate assets.

At this stage, no international arrest warrant has been issued against him, but Israeli authorities are preparing further legal steps and are in discussions with the authorities in Ireland to locate him.