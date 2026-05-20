The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday evening that the Navy had concluded its interception of the latest Gaza-bound flotilla and that all activists aboard have been apprehended and making their way to Israel.

“Another PR flotilla has come to an end. All 430 activists have been transferred to Israeli vessels and are making their way to Israel, where they will be able to meet with their consular representatives," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

“This flotilla has once again proved to be nothing more than a PR stunt at the service of Hamas," it added.

“Israel will continue to act in full accordance with international law and will not permit any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza," the statement stressed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US imposed sanctions on four individuals linked to the Gaza flotilla. Tommy Pigott, US State Department Spokesperson, said the sanctions “disrupt terrorist financing and advance President Trump's Middle East peace efforts."