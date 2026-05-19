Israel’s Names Committee has granted final approval to rename the community of Givat Harel, which will now officially be known as Karmei Oz.

The decision comes after the completion of the settlement’s legal and planning regularization process, part of broader government efforts in recent years to strengthen and formalize communities in Judea and Samaria as permanently recognized localities.

Karmei Oz was founded approximately 28 years ago in the western Binyamin region. The community was established by pioneering families who maintained a presence on the land despite security challenges and continued to expand the site over the years.

In cooperation with government ministries, the Binyamin Region Regional Council has recently overseen efforts to connect the community to permanent infrastructure systems, including water, electricity and sewage networks, while also advancing regulated residential construction.

As part of the formalization process, a full municipal and administrative separation was carried out between Karmei Oz and the neighboring community of Givat HaRo'eh. Officials said the move enables each locality to independently advance planning, educational frameworks and public institutions while receiving separate governmental recognition.

Israel Ganz, head of the Binyamin Region Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, welcomed the committee’s decision, calling it “a very significant day" for the residents and the settlement movement.

“A community established out of faith and love of the land receives today official reinforcement from the State of Israel," Gantz said. “The name ‘Karmei Oz’ connects the vineyards surrounding the hill with the strength of spirit, faith and perseverance of the families who remained steadfast even during difficult times."

He added that the move reflects what he described as a broader transition “from a perception of temporariness to absolute permanence" in Judea and Samaria.

Representatives of the community secretariat said the new name reflects both the area’s agricultural roots and a biblical reference to strength, drawn from the prayer of Hannah in Samuel l: 'And will give strength to his king.'

"We thank the council and are pleased about the deep connection to the land," the statement said.