בורות מים הורעלו בבנימין ללא קרדיט

Terrorists from the village of al-Mughayyir in the Binyamin region infiltrated grazing areas belonging to a farm near the Allon Road overnight and carried out a large-scale poisoning attack.

The attackers poured a toxic substance mixed with oil into approximately ten water cisterns in the area, apparently intending for the poison to float and be drawn up in the first bucket used for the livestock.

During the operation, the perpetrators broke locks that secured some of the water pits. A shepherd who arrived in the afternoon to water the flock noticed a suspicious substance in the water and immediately halted the animals from drinking, preventing more extensive harm.

Despite his actions, within minutes, several sheep began showing severe symptoms of poisoning, including convulsions and foaming at the mouth.

Residents of the farm and security forces who were called to the scene discovered during searches that nearby cisterns had also been poisoned using the same method.

At this time, shepherds are attempting to provide life-saving veterinary treatment to the affected animals. Meanwhile, police forces are operating at the scene and collecting evidence in an effort to track down those responsible.

This marks the ninth poisoning incident targeting Jewish shepherds in Judea and Samaria over the past two years. Security sources indicate that this method of attack has been expanding recently as part of the struggle against agricultural outposts in the area.