A serious incident occurred on Thursday on Route 465 between the communities of Neve Tzuf and Ateret in the Binyamin region.

A Palestinian Arab vehicle collided forcefully with an ATV on which a young man and young woman from Neve Tzuf were riding, causing them moderate to severe injuries.

Medical teams who were dispatched to the scene provided initial treatment to the two injured individuals, who sustained complex orthopedic injuries due to the force of the collision. They were then evacuated for further treatment at a hospital.

The male victim insists that this was not a random accident. According to his statement, he saw the Palestinian Arab driver noticing them and intentionally accelerating the vehicle to strike them.

An accident investigator sent to the scene initially determined the incident to be a traffic accident. According to military sources, the harsh weather conditions in the area caused poor visibility, and the Palestinian Arab driver hit the ATV after failing to notice it in time.

Friends and family of the injured are asking the public to pray for their swift and complete recovery: Tal Bat Shira Gila and Alroy Eliezer Ben Ariella Orit.