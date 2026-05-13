Arabs broke in early Wednesday the Tzur Levavi farm in the Binyamin region and stole a flock of sheep.

The thieves fled the scene by vehicle. Immediately after the incident was discovered, security forces began extensive searches in the area in an attempt to locate the flock and the suspects.

After several hours of searching, dozens of the stolen sheep were located inside the village of Jaljulia.

The recovery was made possible through combined efforts of security forces and civilian volunteers who operated in full cooperation.

Security forces were able to identify all parts of the flock, although the thieves had split the sheep into different groups.

The identification was based on prior markings on the animals, despite attempts by the thieves to conceal the flock in various ways that caused harm to the sheep.

Residents of the farm and security forces are now preparing to return all the separated parts of the flock safely to the farm.