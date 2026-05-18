The affidavit submitted by Brigadier General G., the former head of the IDF Intelligence Directorate Division and currently a senior Mossad official, completely supports the version of events presented by the designated Mossad Director, Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, i24NEWS reported on Monday.

The affidavit concerns the details of a phone call that was held at the time between Brig. Gen. G. and Maj. Gen. Gofman regarding the recruitment by the IDF of the teenager Uri Elmakayes while he was a minor.

Gofman answered negatively to the officer's question about the boy's recruitment at the time. However, in the absence of official documentation on the question itself, an evidential gap formed in the system regarding whether Goffman misled the authorized authorities or knowingly concealed information.

Due to the evidential gap, the Supreme Court judges decided to ask Brig. Gen. G. to submit a new and detailed affidavit about that incident.

The requested affidavit was submitted to the court on Sunday by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who stated that the document was signed before a prosecutor from the Military Advocate General's office. The Attorney General noted in her statement that the content was classified as "top secret" in the official classification levels.

Due to the submission of the affidavit, the Supreme Court instructed Baharav-Miara to submit the "confidential affidavit" to the petition's respondents, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Maj. Gen. Gofman, "without delay."

Last week, the Attorney General submitted an additional document to the Supreme Court, which she described as “new and sensitive information." The document dealt with transition meetings held by Gofman at the Mossad after his appointment had been approved by the government and the Grunis Committee.

According to the document, following the announcement of his appointment, Gofman began holding transition meetings within the organization. During a meeting on April 15 with the head of a Mossad division, the issue of the continued service of Brig. Gen. G, currently a senior official in the organization, was also discussed.

It was further noted that outgoing Mossad chief Dedi Barnea had already decided that Brig. Gen. G would conclude his role this coming summer, alongside his retirement from the IDF, after the matter had been brought before the authorized officials within the Mossad. A further conversation on the matter later took place between Gofman and the division head, without the officer present.

It should be noted that at the time he held the transition meetings, Gofman had already been approved as a candidate by both the government and the Grunis Committee, and did not know that days later the Supreme Court would order that an affidavit be taken from Brig. Gen. G, whose future at the Mossad could eventually fall under Gofman’s discretion.