Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released the full opinion written by former Supreme Court President Prof. Asher Grunis, chairman of the advisory committee on senior appointments, regarding the proposed appointment of Major-General Roman Gofman as head of the Mossad.

While the other members of the committee did not oppose the appointment, Grunis concluded that Gofman’s conduct raised serious concerns about his integrity stemming from his tenure as commander of Division 210.

The opinion centers on an operation in which civilian minor Uri Elmakias was reportedly used in influence and deception activities targeting hostile elements. Grunis wrote that neither the division nor its commander had authority to employ a minor in that capacity, noting that Gofman himself acknowledged before the committee that approving the operation had been a mistake. “The use of a minor is a very significant and serious flaw," Grunis stated, adding that the incident casts doubt on Gofman’s integrity.

The report also criticized the division’s communication with IDF information security authorities. According to the findings, Gofman was specifically asked whether the division had used an outside civilian actor and denied that it had, despite the operation already having taken place. Grunis described the response as incorrect and said it represented a serious integrity issue.

During committee deliberations, senior defense officials provided testimony, including the IDF Chief of Staff and current Mossad Director David Barnea. The Chief of Staff praised Gofman professionally but said he viewed the approval of such an operation with great severity.

Barnea expressed stronger opposition, reportedly telling the committee that a Mossad department head involved in similar conduct would not have remained in office. He also criticized the treatment of Uri, saying it crossed ethical and professional boundaries.

The opinion further stated that although Gofman instructed that only unclassified information be shared with the minor, classified material was ultimately passed to him as well.

Grunis concluded that even if Gofman was unaware that classified information had been transferred, he still bore command responsibility for failing to properly supervise the operation. According to the opinion, the combination of ethical failures, use of a minor, and inaccurate reporting ultimately disqualified the appointment on integrity grounds.