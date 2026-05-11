"The only person who appoints the Director of the Mossad is the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video this evening (Monday) in which he responded to attempts to disqualify Roman Gofman's appointment as head of the Mossad.

"The Mossad and the ISA are directly subordinate to the Prime Minister by law," Netanyahu said. "It is the Prime Minister who appoints their directors; not the Attorney General, not the High Court and not the media."

Netanyahu praised Gofman, saying: "Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman is a heroic fighter. He is brave, one of the most esteemed operational commanders in the IDF. During the War of Redemption, and in operations Rising Lion and Roaring Lion, Roman demonstrated extraordinary leadership. He displayed 'out-of-the-box' thinking."

"On October 7th, Roman rushed from his home in Ashdod toward the Western Negev. At Sha'ar HaNegev junction, he encountered Hamas terrorists. He engaged, eliminated terrorists, and was seriously wounded. But he recovered," Netanyahu said. "He has courage, initiative, determination and cunning. But above all, he has independent thought and a supreme sense of responsibility for Israel’s security."

"People like this should head the Mossad, and that is why I chose him," the prime minister said. "So why are they trying to disqualify him? Because he isn’t part of the 'clique'? Because Roman immigrated from the Soviet Union? Because of political considerations? Because he is my Military Secretary?"

"Roman was chosen by me, the Prime Minister, to be the next Director of the Mossad for the State of Israel, and he will lead the Mossad from strength to strength," Netanyahu concluded.