Political commentator Amit Segal has published sharp criticism of Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon.

In his column in Israel Hayom, Segal argued that Limon is "the main engine behind the Attorney General’s move to turn administrative and constitutional law in the State of Israel into dust and ashes."

According to Segal, the goal of the legal counsel is to delay and obstruct at any cost the government’s appointments, legislation, and procedures, until they become empty events that end in the Supreme Court.

"When this is done in a systematic and consistent fashion, with notices twice a day about the end of democracy, it leads to the neutralization of the majority’s decision," he wrote in his column.

Regarding the opposition to Roman Gofman’s appointment as Mossad chief, Segal called it "a peak - or a low point - in the conduct of Limon and his group." He accused the Attorney General of deliberately delaying her response, submitting confidential opinions, and providing inaccurate information to the media regarding the existence of those opinions.

Segal added that "Limon and his group are dealing a critical blow to democracy because they are constantly changing the rules, rewriting them." He also noted that the written rules are retreating before oral directives that change according to the legal counsel’s momentary interests.

Concluding his piece, Segal warned that the Justice Ministry "has fallen," and that the next government will have to fundamentally rehabilitate it. He argued that while the claims against Gofman in the case regarding Uri Elmakayes are worthy of discussion, the motives of the legal counsel do not stem from a desire to improve public service.