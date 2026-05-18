IDF soldiers on Sunday eliminated a Hamas terrorist who was advancing plans to carry out sniper attacks against IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip in the immediate timeframe.

"The terrorist posed an immediate threat to IDF troops and was eliminated in a precise strike," the IDF stressed.

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."