The chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, MK Simcha Rothman, participated on Thursday afternoon in the traditional Flag March through Jerusalem.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News during the event, Rothman explained how Jerusalem serves as a powerful "coming full circle" for him on both a political and national level.

Rothman noted that the Religious Zionist Party held a festive meeting earlier in the day in the Atarot district of northern Jerusalem. He revealed that the state intends to hold the trials of Nukhba terrorists specifically in Jerusalem, rooted in the understanding that the city is a global capital of justice.

"I was pleased to share that, God willing, the Nukhba trials will be conducted in Jerusalem. This stems from the recognition that it is not only Israel’s capital but the capital of justice - from which justice goes out to the world," MK Rothman stated.

He added, "The plan is for the trials to take place in Atarot. This serves both as a demonstration of our sovereignty across all parts of our land and Jerusalem, and as an element of restoring our national honor and seeking retribution against our enemies."

Rothman concluded by stating, "Year after year, Israel’s international standing continues to improve. In the Constitution Committee, we passed an amendment to the Jerusalem Law stipulating that no consulates for the Palestinian Authority may be opened in the city. Diplomatic missions in Jerusalem must be serious, and thank God, more and more countries are recognizing that Jerusalem is indeed the capital of Israel."

Watch the Hebrew video:

