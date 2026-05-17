The IDF has confirmed that it eliminated Bahaa Baroud, a commander in Hamas’ Operations Headquarters.

Throughout the war, and particularly in recent weeks, Baroud operated to plan and advance numerous terror attacks on behalf of the Hamas terrorist organization against IDF troops and Israeli civilians in the immediate timeframe.

According to the IDF, Baroud posed an immediate threat to IDF troops and was struck and eliminated in a precise aerial strike.

The IDF stressed that before the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.