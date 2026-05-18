Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold a security discussion Monday regarding the Turkish flotilla making its way to the Gaza Strip.

Following the discussion, Netanyahu is expected to authorize the IDF to take control of the vessels in order to prevent a breach of the naval blockade.

Fifty-seven vessels set sail last week from Marmaris, Turkey, carrying hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists. They are expected to reach the Gaza Strip area Tuesday evening if they are not stopped beforehand.

The defense establishment fears that the current flotilla could be more violent than previous ones, both because of the identity of the activists and due to the involvement of IHH. The organization was behind the Mavi Marmara flotilla in 2010, during which activists attacked Shayetet 13 commandos with knives and clubs, seized a soldier’s weapon, and opened fire at the force.

Israel has made clear that it will not allow the vessels to breach the naval blockade, and the IDF is preparing for a physical takeover using Shayetet 13 commandos and naval forces. According to a Kan News report, a floating detention cell has been built on one of the ships, to which the activists will be transferred after their arrest if they refuse to heed the forces’ warnings and turn back at sea.

In 2010, the Mavi Marmara defied orders to turn around and dock at the Ashdod port, forcing the IDF to board the vessel - only to be attacked by Islamist extremists on board. The soldiers were pressed to open fire to save their lives.