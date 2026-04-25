An international flotilla aiming to break the blockade on the Gaza Strip is making its way toward the coast, with the stated goal of delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians Arabs.

In mid-April, the "Global Sumud" flotilla set sail from Barcelona, Spain, and on Thursday it arrived at the port of Syracuse in Sicily, Italy.

A previous flotilla organized by the same group in September last year was met with a firm Israeli response, including a naval takeover of the vessels in international waters, the arrest of hundreds of activists onboard, and their deportation from Israel. That flotilla was later proven to be linked to the Hamas terror group.

The current flotilla includes representatives of civil society organizations, activists, and volunteers from various countries. Some participants told a Turkish news agency that their goal is to open a humanitarian corridor to Gaza, assist in its reconstruction, and express solidarity with the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Around 100 vessels are expected to take part in the flotilla, including ships from Turkey and Greece.