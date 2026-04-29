The Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla claimed on Wednesday evening that it was approached by several ships and frigates from Israel.

Activists aboard the flotilla claimed that communications on the ships were being “jammed".

“Our boats were approached by military speedboats, self-identified as ‘israel’ [sic], pointing lasers and semi-automatic assault weapons ordering participants to the front of the boats and to get on their hands and knees. Boat communications are being jammed and a SOS was issued," said the flotilla’s official social media account.

An Israeli official confirmed that the Navy has begun intercepting the Gaza flotilla ships, far from the shores of Israel.

The flotilla, which departed from several countries including Turkey, Spain, and Italy, includes more than 100 vessels and around 1,000 participants.

Earlier on Wednesday, Defense Minister Israel Katz imposed sanctions on a campaign raising funds for the flotilla to Gaza.

The sanctions target a fundraising campaign for the flotilla, which is organized by the Hamas terrorist organization in cooperation with additional international groups under the guise of a humanitarian aid mission.

The move is part of a broader economic campaign led by Israel’s defense establishment against Hamas and efforts to destabilize Gaza, involving coordination with US efforts, and following extensive activity by the Navy, Military Intelligence, and the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing at the Defense Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry commented on the latest flotilla in a statement on social media, writing, “The driving force behind the flotilla provocation is Hamas - joining hands with professional provocateurs - with the aim of sabotaging President Trump’s peace plan transition to its second phase and intended to divert attention from Hamas’s refusal to disarm."

“Following UN Security Council Resolution 2803, which adopted President Trump’s peace plan, humanitarian activities in the Gaza Strip have been managed by the Board of Peace and the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC). The CMCC has flooded Gaza with enormous quantities of humanitarian aid - since October 2025 alone, over 1.5 million tons of humanitarian aid and thousands of tons of medical equipment have entered the Strip."

“Like previous provocations, this is nothing but a PR stunt: a provocation without humanitarian aid. As international media have exposed, these are professional provocateurs on pleasure cruises, addicted to self-promotion," said the Foreign Ministry.