Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva issued a sharp rebuke of Israel on Tuesday, demanding the swift release of activists apprehended by Israeli forces during last week’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The Brazilian leader expressed particular outrage over the ongoing detention of Thiago Avila, a Brazilian national who took part in the flotilla, which attempted to breach Israel’s naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Da Silva took to social media to voice his grievances, characterizing the continued incarceration as a breach of international norms.

“Maintaining the imprisonment of Brazilian citizen Thiago Avila, a member of the 'Global Sumud' flotilla, is an unjustifiable action by the Israeli government," he wrote.

The Israeli Navy intercepted the flotilla last Wednesday. The convoy, which departed from several countries including Turkey, Spain, and Italy, included more than 100 vessels and around 1,000 participants attempting to breach Israel's blockade of Gaza, claiming they wanted to deliver humanitarian supplies.

The flotilla was stopped near the Greek island of Crete, a location approximately 600 miles away from the Gaza coast. Upon intercepting the flotilla, the Navy discovered - as in the cases of previous flotillas - that it was not carrying “humanitarian aid" for Gaza as its organizers had claimed.

Da Silva argued that the timing and location of the intervention make the situation a matter of global concern.

"The situation causes great concern and should be condemned by all," the President wrote, claiming that the interception in international waters was a violation of international law.

The Brazilian President’s call follows calls made by Spain for the release of Spanish citizen Saif Abu Keshek, also detained aboard the flotilla. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has noted that both Abu Keshek and Avila are connected to the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA), an organization under US sanctions due to its ties to Hamas. The detainees are currently scheduled to remain in Israel until at least May 10.

Da Silva noted the Spanish government’s call for the release of Abu Keshek, concluding his statement by reinforcing this unified front.

“Therefore, our government, along with that of Spain, which also had a citizen detained, demands that they receive full security guarantees and be immediately released," he wrote.

Unlike his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, who was a staunch supporter of Israel , da Silva has been a vocal critic of Israel and was declared persona non grata by the Foreign Ministry last August.

In 2024, the Brazilian President caused an uproar when he compared Israel’s actions in Gaza to those of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler against Jews during World War II.

"What is happening in the Gaza Strip is not war. This is genocide. It is not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It is a war between a trained military against women and children. What is happening in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian people has not happened at almost any other time in history. In fact, it only happened once; when Hitler decided to kill the Jews," the Brazilian President charged.

Brazil’s Ambassador to Israel was later summoned by the Foreign Ministry for a reprimand in the wake of da Silva’s comments, and was informed that da Silva was considered persona non grata in Israel.

Later, da Silva announced that the Brazilian ambassador to Israel would be recalled and that Brazil has decided to summon Israel's ambassador to the country for a reprimand.