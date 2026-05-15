US President Donald Trump hinted on Thursday that the war against Iran is not yet over and the military decimation of the Islamic Republic could continue.

The comment was made as part of a longer post on Truth Social following Trump’s visit to China and his meeting with President Xi Jinping.

“When President Xi very elegantly referred to the United States as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, and on that score, he was 100% correct. Our Country suffered immeasurably with open borders, high taxes, transgender for everybody, men in women’s sports, DEI, horrible trade deals, rampant crime, and so much more!" wrote Trump.

“President Xi was not referring to the incredible rise that the United States has displayed to the world during the 16 spectacular months of the Trump Administration, which includes all-time high stock markets and 401K’s, military victory and thriving relationship in Venezuela, the military decimation of Iran (to be continued!)," he added.

Trump stated that the US now has the" strongest military on earth by far, economic powerhouse again, with a record 18 trillion dollars being invested into the United States by others, best U.S. job market in history, with more people working in the United States right now than ever before, ending country destroying DEI, and so many other things that it would be impossible to readily list. In fact, President Xi congratulated me on so many tremendous successes in such a short period of time."

“Two years ago, we were, in fact, a Nation in decline. On that, I fully agree with President Xi! But now, the United States is the hottest Nation anywhere in the world, and hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before!" concluded Trump.

Trump, who has repeatedly said that he would not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, repeated this stance on Tuesday before taking off for China.

Speaking to reporters, Trump warned the Islamic Republic it must accept the US terms for a deal to end the war and address its nuclear program.

“They’ll either do the right thing, or we’ll finish the job," Trump said, rejecting the idea that rising prices in the US pushed him to seek an end to the war.

“I don’t think about Americans’ financial situations. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all," the President clarified.

“The most important thing by far is Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Every American understands it. If the stock market goes up or down a little bit, the American people understand it."

Trump stressed that the US will “win it one way or the other. We’ll win it peacefully or otherwise. No matter how you cut it, we win."

Commenting on the Iranian response to the US proposal, which he rejected as unacceptable on Sunday, Trump said that Iran agreed that they will never have nuclear weapons “and then that’s not what they sent to me. We don’t play games."

“We have Iran very much under control. We are either gonna make a deal or they will be decimated," he stressed.