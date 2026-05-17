Regional intelligence officials believe Iran is preparing for the possibility that President Donald Trump could resume military strikes against the Islamic Republic amid growing frustration with Tehran’s conduct and its refusal to abandon nuclear ambitions, Fox News reported.

According to the report, the prevailing assessment inside Iran is that Trump may decide to restart military action, leading Tehran to pursue what officials described as a strategy of “deception and delay" aimed at buying time and complicating any renewed military campaign.

The officials told Fox News that Iranian leaders believe they can stretch the crisis out for at least two more weeks, potentially making it more difficult for the US to restart military operations both politically and operationally.

The report added that Iranian officials are viewing upcoming events, including the World Cup and the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations, as developments that could work in their favor.

Meanwhile, the report said the impact of the US-led blockade is becoming increasingly noticeable inside Iran.

A senior Israeli official cited in the report pointed to early signs of a fuel crisis, including long lines at gas stations, fuel shortages, and growing public dissatisfaction.

According to the report, prices inside Iran continue to rise, unemployment is increasing, and inflation is worsening.

“It’s getting exponentially worse," the official said.

The report comes amid increasing speculation that military action against Iran could resume.

On Saturday, Trump posted a cryptic message on his Truth Social platform featuring an AI-generated image showing him alongside a US Navy admiral in front of stormy waters and ships, including one flying the Iranian flag. The image included the phrase, “It was calm before the storm."

The New York Times reported over the weekend that the United States and Israel are making extensive preparations for the possibility of renewed strikes on Iran as early as next week.

Trump also indicated on Friday that he would be open to a 20-year moratorium on Iran’s nuclear program, but stressed that any agreement would require what he called “a real guarantee" from Tehran.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One following his trip to China, Trump said he would reject any Iranian proposal that allowed nuclear activity of any kind.

Earlier this week, Trump warned in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News that his patience with Iran was running out.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also addressed the Iranian issue on Sunday during a special government meeting marking Jerusalem Day at the Knesset Museum in Froumine House.

“Our eyes are also wide open regarding Iran," Netanyahu said. “I will speak today, as I do every few days, with our friend President Trump."

Netanyahu added that Israel is prepared “for any scenario."