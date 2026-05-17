Captain Maoz Israel Recanati, 24, was laid to rest Sunday at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, as hundreds of relatives, friends and mourners gathered to honor the fallen Golani Brigade officer, who was killed during combat operations in southern Lebanon.

Speaking on behalf of the IDF, Golani Brigade Deputy Commander Naor Amichai described Recanati as a figure of strength and inspiration to those around him.

“Your very name carried meaning," Amichai said. “You were a source of support for everyone around you. The values that guided you throughout your military service and your life were always clear."

Amichai recounted Recanati’s determination to serve in elite combat roles, saying he actively pushed to be accepted into top IDF units and sought meaningful service from the beginning of his enlistment. He joined the Egoz commando unit, where commanders said he quickly distinguished himself through his leadership, dedication and character. “He was always first," Amichai said. “In runs, in marches, in carrying equipment and in every mission."

According to fellow soldiers, Recanati earned the nickname “King David" because of his humility, leadership style and personal integrity. After completing officers’ training, he became a platoon commander in Golani’s 12th Battalion, where commanders said he succeeded in building a united and highly capable platoon through trust, attentiveness and personal example.

His fiancée, Roni, spoke as well. They had already scheduled their wedding for just a month later. “The first thing I noticed about you was your eyes," she said. “Everyone always said your eyes looked kind."

She described him as calm, fearless and compassionate, recalling their plans to marry and build a family together. “I waited so long for us to get married," she said. “I wanted to see you as the father of our children. You were so good with children. You had the biggest heart of anyone I ever knew."

Rabbi Daniel Lonczer, the couple’s rabbi, spoke tearfully about meeting Recanati and Roni just a week earlier to register their marriage. During his eulogy, he read from the marriage contract the couple had signed.

Recanati’s grandfather, Rabbi Avraham Recanati, remembered him as a courageous soldier motivated by a deep sense of mission, while also recalling tender family moments that reflected his warmth and affection.

Samaria governor Yossi Dagan described Recanati as a young man filled with love for Israel, Torah and the Jewish people. “You built yourself through hard work, humility, strength and humor," Dagan said. “Thousands of young people will continue in your path."

His sister, Tehila, portrayed him as quiet, sensitive and deeply caring, someone admired in every setting he joined. She said his military excellence stemmed not only from talent, but from his values and humanity.

His brother, Shachar, described him as a devoted fighter engaged in what he called “the battle of light against darkness." He recalled that during his final Sabbath at home, Recanati spoke repeatedly about the importance of professionalism and commitment, even under difficult conditions.

Recanati served as a platoon commander in Golani’s 12th Battalion. He was killed Friday in an explosive drone attack targeting IDF forces during operational activity in southern Lebanon.

He was the 20th Israeli soldier killed since fighting resumed in the Lebanon sector. Recanati is survived by his parents, six siblings and his fiancée, Roni. Born into one of the founding families of the community of Itamar in the Shomron, Recanati was the son of Rabbi Eliyahu and Ayelet Recanati and the grandson of Rabbi Avraham and Rabbanit Devora Recanati.