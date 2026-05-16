The IDF on Saturday night announced that Captain Maoz Israel Recanati fell in combat in southern Lebanon after he was hit by an explosive drone.

Recanati, aged 24 from Itamar, served as a Platoon Commander in the 12th Battalion, Golani Brigade.

He is the 20th soldier to fall in Lebanon since Operation Roaring Lion began in February, and the seventh to be killed since the start of the US-declared ceasefire in Lebanon.

The Samaria Regional Council announced with sorrow the death of Capt. Maoz Israel Recanati, a resident of the community of Itamar who was killed in Lebanon before the start of Shabbat (Sabbath) at sundown on Friday.

"Maoz served as an officer in the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion, and previously served as a fighter in the Egoz commando unit," the Council wrote in its announcement. "He is survived by his parents and six siblings. He was a member of a deeply rooted family in Itamar, one of the families that founded the community."

"Maoz was engaged to Rani, who studied at the seminary in the community, and was set to marry her in about a month and establish a home in Israel."

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan mourned, "Maoz was one of the best of our sons, a brave officer and dedicated fighter who devoted his life to the security of the people of Israel. He was the son of a pioneering and deeply rooted family in Itamar, and grew up on values of love for the Land and devotion to the state."

"Our hearts are broken over a young life cut short just before he was to establish a home in Israel. All of Samaria bows its head and shares the pain of the dear family, embracing them at this difficult hour. His character and heroism will accompany us and give us strength to increase and build life here."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded, "The entire people of Israel bows its head in mourning over Captain Maoz Israel Recanati, of blessed memory, a platoon commander in the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon."

"My wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family of Maoz, of blessed memory, a heroic fighter who courageously led his soldiers against our enemies.

"Maoz was due to marry his fiancée, Rani, in about a month, and we all embrace her and his loved ones during this difficult hour. May his memory be blessed and cherished in our hearts forever."

Funeral details will be published later.