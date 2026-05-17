While at Mount Herzl, family and friends parted from Captain Maoz Israel Recanati, who fell during combat in southern Lebanon, at his hometown of Itamar, a brit (circumcision ceremony) was being held.

During the ceremony, Daniel Haimovitz named his newborn son "Maoz Yehuda," after Recanati.

Rabbi Hananya Rachel, a rabbi at the local yeshiva where the brit took place, shared the touching story on Facebook and added: "'Live despite your blood! Live despite your blood!' An eternal nation."

Captain Recanati, aged 24 from Itamar, a Platoon Commander in Golani Brigade 12th Battalion, fell in combat in southern Lebanon on Saturday in a Hezbollah explosive drone strike

Maoz was engaged to Rani and was set to marry her in about a month.