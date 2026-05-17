On Sunday morning Rabbi Yehoshua Van Dyke, head of the Itamar Hesder Yeshiva, eulogized Capt. Maoz Yisrael Recanati, a graduate of the yeshiva who was killed in combat in southern Lebanon at the age of 24.

Capt. Recanati served as a platoon commander in Battalion 12 of the Golani Brigade. He was killed after an explosive drone struck Israeli forces last Friday.

Recanati is the 20th Israeli soldier to fall since fighting resumed in Lebanon. He is survived by his parents, six siblings, and his fiancée, Rani, whom he was due to marry next month. His fiancée studied at Midreshet Tamar, affiliated with the Itamar Yeshiva institutions, where Maoz’s mother taught as an educator.

He was born into one of Itamar’s founding families, the son of Rabbi Eliyahu and Ayelet Recanati. He was also the grandson of Rabbi Avraham Recanati and Rebbetzin Devora Recanati, a cousin of former Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau.

Rabbi Van Dyke described Recanati as “exceptional in every respect."

“He was quiet, but incredibly strong," the rabbi said. “He was diligent in his studies, attended every prayer service, and was always willing to help. Beyond seeing him studying in the beit midrash, the image I remember most is of him cleaning large food trays in the yeshiva dining hall."

The rabbi added that Recanati was humble and unassuming, rarely seeking attention, yet those around him believed he was destined for great things.

“He excelled in the army and quickly became an officer," Rabbi Van Dyke said. “He came to learn and devoted himself fully to Torah study. He was deeply G-d-fearing. This is a tremendous loss for the people of Israel. We strengthen the family during this difficult time. Blessed is the True Judge."

Capt. Recanati is the ninth fallen soldier from the Itamar Yeshiva since the start of the war.