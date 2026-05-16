An explosion which occurred on Saturday evening in the Beit Shemesh area and caused great panic in the city was due to a test by a government-owned defense company.

The explosion occurred on the grounds of Tomer, a government-owned defense industry company that develops engines for a variety of defensive and offensive missiles for the air, sea, land, and space arenas.

The company claims that it was a test planned in advance and carried out according to plan.

Among other things, the company develops engines for Arrow missiles, Ofek satellite engines, and engines for a variety of rockets, including the Rampage, Bar, and Barak MX rockets. The explosion was heard in the area during the late-night hours.

According to a company official, it was a controlled and coordinated explosion. Tomer stated, “This was a preplanned test carried out according to plan."