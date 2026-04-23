Officers from the Lev Habira police station on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old individual suspected of desecrating the Israeli flag during Independence Day events in Jerusalem by burning it.

The arrest followed reports of the public desecration of a national symbol.

The suspect, a resident of Beit Shemesh, was taken for questioning at the police station, and is expected to be brought before the Magistrate’s Court later on Thursday for an extension of his arrest.

"Israel Police will continue to act decisively against anyone who attempts to harm State symbols and the values of the State," police said in a statement.