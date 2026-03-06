An investigation into the missile strike in Beit Shemesh has found that only two of the nine people killed were inside the shelter that took the direct hit.

According to the investigation, which was published in Haaretz, around thirty residents were inside the shelter at the time of the impact, and most of them survived.

The report states that one of the victims was standing at the entrance to the shelter, while six others were outside it when the missile struck. Dozens of people were injured by the force of the blast.

A resident who was in the area told Haaretz that the explosion occurred during the siren, while another said it was heard even before the alert. The Home Front Command determined that the shelter met all required safety standards.

The warhead of the missile that struck the shelter weighed more than 400 kilograms, one of the heaviest to hit Israel since the start of the current conflict.

The nine people killed in the attack were Bruria Cohen (76) and her son Yossi Cohen (41), who were inside the shelter; Oren Katz (46), who was standing on the staircase leading to it; and Sarah Elimelech and her daughter Ronit Elimelech, Gabriel Revach (16), and siblings Yaakov (16), Avigail (15), and Sarah Biton (13), who were outside the shelter.