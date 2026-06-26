The Torah portion of Balak introduces us to the shadowy character of Bilaam, a heathen prophet who tried to manipulate G-d's will to suit his own agenda.

He was an itinerant occultist who, way back then, sought to prove that Israel does not have the right to exist.

Related articles:

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman examine this mysterious prophet through a contemporary lens, and find that the modern scourge of antisemitism has much in common with Bilaam's twisted, baseless and ancient hatred.