The IDF is striking Hezbollah infrastructure sites in the area of Tyre in southern Lebanon, following a Hezbollah attack on northern Israeli communities.

On Friday afternoon, as the last bell of the day rang in schools around Israel, Hezbollah terrorists launched explosive drones towards Israeli territory, setting off sirens in Even Menachem, Shomera, and Zarit.

Due to indications of a hostile aircraft infiltration, students in the Maaleh Yosef Regional Council remained in their schools after the bell rang, instead of setting out for home.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in northern Israel, a number of explosive drones fell inside Israeli territory, near the Israel-Lebanon border," the IDF said. "No injuries were reported."

Two of the drones were reported as having detonated near Shomera.

Earlier on Friday, sirens sounded in the areas of Masad and Eilabun in northern Israel after one projectile that crossed from Lebanon toward Israeli territory was intercepted.

"These incidents constitute an additional violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF added.