The Galilee Medical Center reported on Thursday morning that three people wounded by an explosive drone strike in the Rosh Hanikra parking lot arrived at the hospital's emergency room.

Initially, two of the wounded were listed in serious condition, while the third was treated for light injuries. Later, the condition of one of the victims worsened, and he is now listed as critical. The other two victims are moderately and seriously wounded.

The IDF stressed that the wounded are civilians.

In addition, according to reports from the area, no siren was sounded following the UAV infiltration, and as a result, local residents were not able to properly protect themselves.

"A short while ago, an explosive drone that was launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization fell within Israeli territory, near the Israel-Lebanon border," the IDF confirmed.

"As a result, several Israeli civilians were injured and evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital."

Earlier on Thursday, following the sirens that sounded in the area of Misgav Am at 11:06, an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target launched from Lebanon toward Israeli territory. "The results of the interception are under review," the IDF said.

Additionally, following the sirens that sounded in the Mevuot Hermon Regional Council at 11:13, a suspicious aerial target was identified. The incident has concluded, and no injuries were reported.

Following Hezbollah's aggression, the IDF emphasized, "These incidents constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization."