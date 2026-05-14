As part of expanding its response to the drone threat, the Israel Defense Forces has begun supplying forces operating in Lebanon with wire-mesh nets designed to protect against explosive drones, led by the Ground Forces Technology Brigade.

The move is intended to provide physical protection for forces in the field against evolving threats on the northern front.

According to IDF figures, approximately 158,000 square meters of wire netting have so far been distributed to forces. At the same time, the military is advancing an additional procurement of about 188,000 more square meters, which are expected to reach units later on.

The total amount of netting purchased so far is substantial, equivalent to the area of roughly 20 soccer fields. The nets are part of the development and expansion of the technological and operational solutions the IDF is providing to field units against explosive drones.

As part of presenting the new defensive measure, images of drones were released from operational testing and capability evaluations in the field.

The military establishment continues to examine additional solutions for dealing with the changing threat on the battlefield.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל