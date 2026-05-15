Support for Israel is as strong as it always was, perhaps even stronger, businessman Simon Falic told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News during a Jerusalem Day interview.

"This is my favorite day, and I flew in for 24 hours," Falic told Arutz Sheva. "This is a huge day. In 1967, 59 years ago, Jerusalem was reunited, and we have the old city, we have the Kotel back in our hands."

Falic pushed back against a comment that the world "isn't really with" Israel, saying, "That's not true. The United States recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the Jewish people, as did many other countries."

"I think the support is even more than it used to be. What we're seeing is some of the things that people are saying today, they weren't able to say before. But it's okay. The support is there. Israel is strong. The army is strong. The government is strong. The economy is strong. We're living in really, really biblical times."

On the relationship between the current administration and the current Israeli government, he responded, "Amazing, like never before."

"May Israel continue, continue in facing the enemies, eliminating the enemies, being strong. G-d bless Israel. G-d bless the United States. G-d bless Prime Minister Netanyahu. G-d bless President [Donald] Trump. And God bless the Israel Defense Forces."