In 1937, Rav Tzvi Yehudah Kook published an article entitled “Behind our Wall." The title cites a verse from Song of Songs that describes God’s constant presence at the Kotel: "Behold, [my Beloved] is standing behind our wall, looking from the windows, peering from the lattice." (Song of Songs 2:9)

Rav Tzvi Yehudah objected to the term “Wailing Wall." To him, this is a shallow description of the Kotel, as a place of mourning and inconsolable grief. Even worse, this name suggests the helplessness of a weak and stateless people.

More fitting, he argued, is the name Kotel HaMa’aravi, the “Western Wall." This title describes the Kotel as a holy remnant of the Second Temple, the Temple Mount wall closest to the Holy of Holies. It recalls the ancient tradition that “the Shekhinah has never departed from the Western Wall."

This name presents the Kotel as a symbol of Israel eternal nature, despite centuries of exile and persecution. Its unmoving stones are testimony that the Jewish people will return to their land and their lofty heritage.

When originally published, the article was mistakenly attributed to his father. It was later included in a collection of Rav Tzvi Yehudah Kook’s writings entitled LeNetivotYisrael. Below are translated excerpts from the article, as well as the popular song it inspired forty years later.

“Behind our Wall," by Rav Tzvi Yehudah Kook

Secure and invincible in its Divine strength, the Kotel holds its own - throughout times of upheaval, transformations and vicissitudes, the horrors and disasters that visited the Land of Israel and its inhabitants. The Kotel is in them and with them.

Even if the disgrace of ruin conceals its beauty; even if signs of destruction are prominently displayed upon it, and clouds of desolation cast shadows over its radiance; even if it lies hidden behind a thicket of dark and squalid alleyways, as it is shoved aside in the cruelty of its neighbors, surrounding it from all sides, who try to invade its borders, to suppress and erase its legacy.[1]

Nonetheless, like a stone fortress, it stands guard, unwavering, not allowing its inner dignity to be sullied. It remains pure and exalted, in the strength of its essence...

For it is a remnant of the holy and precious, of the Divine abode. By the wonderful quality of its very existence, it bears witness to world events and millennia of human history.