מעצר המחבל שתכנן פיגוע דוברות המשטרה

Undercover units from the Jerusalem Border Police operated today (Thursday) to arrest a wanted suspect who was allegedly planning to carry out a terrorist attack during the Jerusalem Day celebrations. The operation was carried out based on precise intelligence received from the Shin Bet regarding the suspect’s intentions.

Following receipt of the operational intelligence, the undercover unit was dispatched to the Abu Tor neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem to conduct targeted operations. The forces located the suspect while he was at a car wash facility in the neighborhood and moved to arrest him immediately.

The undercover force operated covertly, stormed the compound, and arrested the suspect without casualties. At the conclusion of the operation, the suspect was transferred to the Shin Bet for further interrogation regarding the details of the planned attack.

Police stated that “the cooperation between the Border Police undercover units and the Shin Bet continues to be a significant component in thwarting terrorism and safeguarding the security of Israel’s citizens, and the security forces will continue acting decisively against any threat."