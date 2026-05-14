Jerusalem is hosting the traditional Flag March in honor of the 59th anniversary of the reunification of the capital. Ministers, members of the Knesset, rabbis, public figures, and tens of thousands of celebrants from across the country are participating.

Leading rabbis from the Religious Zionist community published a letter ahead of Jerusalem Day, urging participants to act with restraint.

“Our great strength lies in our steadfast spirit and devotion to the Torah, whose ways are ways of pleasantness. We call on all celebrants to stand firm and avoid being drawn after provocations intended to cast a shadow over the day."

Among those who signed the letter were Yaakov Shapira, Yaakov Ariel, and Eliezer Igra.

Police closed several roads to vehicle traffic, including Ben Zvi Street (from Ruppin to Rabin), Bezalel Street, King George Street, Agron Street, Yitzhak Kariv Street, King Solomon Street, King David Street, Jerusalem Brigade Road, Paratroopers Road, HaHandasa Street, the IDF Tunnel, Haim Bar-Lev Boulevard (southbound from the Sachs junction), Sultan Suleiman Street, and the Ophel route.

The roads are expected to reopen gradually as the march progresses.