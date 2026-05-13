אלעזר שטרן נכנס בטעות לדיון ערוץ כנסת

A heated exchange took place today (Wednesday) in the Knesset Constitution Committee between committee chair, MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism), and MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid).

The incident occurred during a discussion of MK Ariel Kallner's (Likud) bill to establish an investigative committee into the October 7th massacre.

When MK Stern entered the hearing room, MK Rothman addressed him and asked whether opposition members were not boycotting the current discussion, "Elazar, aren't you boycotting the hearing? Welcome, MK Stern," the committee chair said at the start of his remarks.

Rothman then chose to jab at Stern in light of recent political reports about his political future. "I hope this won't harm your spot on Bennett's list," he said.

MK Stern briefly replied to the chair before leaving the hearing, "You're not up to date," Stern told Rothman and left the committee chamber.