A meeting of the Knesset Constitution Committee focused on the proposed bill to establish a state commission of inquiry into the October 7th attacks.

Central to the discussion were the impassioned comments made by Yigal Tamam, whose children, Adir and Shiraz, were among those murdered at the Supernova festival.

Tamam, speaking on behalf of the bereaved families, expressed profound anger and frustration over the actions of the political and security authorities.

During his testimony, he criticized the use of "security classification" as a reason to withhold information. "Where was the 'security classification' when they murdered my children?" he said. "Where was the army's 'security classification'? Where was the 'security classification' of my children, whom they killed?"

He then turned his ire towards Supreme Court Justice Khaled Kabub, questioning his qualifications to deal with security matters. "Someone like Kabub, who has no understanding of the situation, will come and decide on security classification? Someone like that should be killed," Tamam said.

The committee chair, MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism), visibly shaken by the intensity of Tamam’s words, quickly intervened, urging him to moderate his tone. "Please, do not speak like that," Rothman asked.