The Knesset plenum approved a bill early Tuesday morning, in its first reading, that regulates the prosecution of the terrorists responsible for the October 7 massacre.

The bill, introduced by MKs Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) and Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu), proposes the establishment of a military court to handle indictments against the terrorists. 19 MKs voted in favor, with no opposition.

The proposal allows the new court to deviate from certain provisions in the Criminal Procedure Law and the Evidence Ordinance when justified, without compromising the fairness of the legal process. The court will have the authority to adjudicate offenses under any applicable law, including serious crimes such as genocide, endangering state sovereignty, waging war, aiding the enemy, and terrorism.

Additionally, the bill includes provisions for broadcasting court proceedings on a designated website, unless the sessions are held behind closed doors. It also mandates that proceedings be documented and preserved in the State Archives. Furthermore, the bill specifies that suspects, defendants, or convicts involved in the massacre will not be eligible for release as part of prisoner exchange deals.