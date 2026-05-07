מרדף של רחפן אחרי מחבל דובר צה"ל

IDF soldiers from the 146th Division continued to operate in southern Lebanon of the past week.

In precise strikes, the Israeli Air Force, acting on the direction of the soldiers from the division, eliminated approximately 20 Hezbollah terrorists who operated to advance terror attacks against IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

In addition, IDF soldiers of the 146th Division and the Yahalom Unit demolished an approximately 30-meter-long underground tunnel route in the Labbouneh area and more than 200 Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, during targeted raids, IDF soldiers located weapons caches in Hezbollah’s command centers in southern Lebanon. Among the weapons located: weapons, vests, munitions, and anti-tank missiles.

Footage published by the IDF shows an armed IDF drone pursuing a Hezbollah terrorist on a motorcycle. After a short chase, the drone caught up with the terrorist and eliminated him.

האמל"ח שנתפס דובר צה"ל