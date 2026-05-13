תיעוד של תקיפת רחפן בלבנון ללא קרדיט

Hezbollah launched a large-scale drone swarm yesterday (Tuesday) toward a target in northern Israel.

According to a report on i24NEWS, a security source familiar with the details described the event as, "the most intense drone attack on Israel to date."

The assault began in the afternoon and included two waves of drone launches. In the first wave two drones were launched toward IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon, and as a result two soldiers were wounded, one moderately and one lightly.

Simultaneously, two other drones were launched toward a target on the northern border and ignited a fire at the site, while the Air Force attempted to intercept some of the aircraft.

Less than an hour later a second, heavier wave was launched at the same target, and the drones circled it for several minutes searching for an impact point.

A soldier who was at the scene was quoted in the report, "I saw two hit the target, within 5 seconds we identified another hovering between the buildings looking for people. You can see everything you read about online, the spool of the cable, the drone and a large explosive charge."

According to security sources, this is the first time a timed and so extensive attack on a single target inside Israeli territory has been identified.

The main concern in the defense establishment stems from Hezbollah's ability to operate many drones simultaneously, which complicates interception and defensive capabilities.